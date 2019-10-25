Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA meet the president’s investment target?

Trudi Makhaya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, talks to Business Day TV

25 October 2019 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Foreign direct investment inflows have more than doubled from the first to the second quarter, suggesting SA could be on track to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment target of R1.2-trillion in five years.

But depressed growth levels and the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), particularly Eskom, make the country a less attractive option for investors.

Trudi Makhaya, Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, talks to Business Day TV about investment as we prepare for the second leg of the investment summit.

Or listen to the full audio:

LUMKILE MONDI: Appoint capable fixers to save SA, regardless of their race

In a country where racial identity trumps economics, everyone needs to get on board and put the country first
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot on his plate, including picking an Eskom chief

It is important the president selects the right person to lead the ailing power utility
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom casts a shadow over second investment conference

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says challenges at the power utility aren’t helping SA's case
Economy
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa grants third extension for PIC report

The report, which was supposed to be handed in at the end of October, will now be presented on December 15
National
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Hope is not enough to get SA out of dire straits

President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to preach a message of hope while the public are aware of a lack of urgency amid deteriorating economic conditions
Opinion
2 days ago

