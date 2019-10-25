News Leader
WATCH: Can SA meet the president’s investment target?
Trudi Makhaya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, talks to Business Day TV
25 October 2019 - 09:24
Foreign direct investment inflows have more than doubled from the first to the second quarter, suggesting SA could be on track to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment target of R1.2-trillion in five years.
But depressed growth levels and the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), particularly Eskom, make the country a less attractive option for investors.
Trudi Makhaya, Ramaphosa’s economic adviser, talks to Business Day TV about investment as we prepare for the second leg of the investment summit.
Or listen to the full audio: