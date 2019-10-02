WATCH: Why PMI has fallen to its lowest in a decade

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) registered its second consecutive large decline, falling to its lowest level in 10-years in September.

The drop was led by a sharp decline in new sales orders, purchasing inventories and business activity as worry about local and global growth weakens demand.

The remaining sub-components — employment and supplier deliveries — registered gains.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to make sense of the data.