Economy

Inflation eases even more than expected

There was some upward pressure from increased electricity prices, but this was offset by the decline in domestic fuel prices

21 August 2019 - 10:32 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Inflation eased more than expected to 4% in July.

Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation moderated from June’s 4.5% — remaining well within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected inflation to ease to 4.3%.

While there was some upward pressure from increased electricity prices, following Eskom’s implementation of the Nersa-approved average price increase of 15.63% for municipalities, this was offset by the decline in domestic fuel prices.

The main contributors to the inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages, which contributed 0.6 of a percentage point; housing and utilities, which added 1.2 percentage points; transport, which contributed one percentage point; and miscellaneous goods and services, which added 0.9 of a percentage point.

Electricity was up 10.4 percentage points compared with a year ago while fuel was down 0.5 of a percentage point compared with a year ago and by 5.1 of a percentage point compared with the month before.

The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the monetary policy committee (MPC) to set interest rates.

At its July meeting, the MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points, effectively reversing a controversial interest rate hike in November 2018. The Bank cited lower growth and lower inflation expectations for the cut.

DUMA GQUBULE: IMF loan will merely gear down SA’s economy

The 1990s growth, employment and redistribution programme is a sharp lesson on disastrous ways to tackle debt
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as food and drug retailers suffer big fall

Food and drug retailers dropped 3.06%, its worst fall since January 30
Markets
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Rand held hostage by global forces means no hope of relief for SA consumers

Most commentators say we should not be counting on another rate cut
Opinion
6 hours ago

JSE set for mixed start on Wednesday as monetary policy takes centre stage

Global markets are treading water ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday
Markets
3 hours ago

