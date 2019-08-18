Reserve Bank could hold off on more interest rate cuts this year

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) could remain in limbo for the rest of the year and keep interest rates unchanged.

The committee, which will have two more meetings this year, will have to weigh a volatile exchange rate and a slight rebound in the economy against looser global monetary policy — a combination which could see them play it safe.

The MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) last month, effectively reversing a controversial interest-rate hike in November 2018. The Bank cited lower growth and lower inflation expectations for the cut. While some analysts called for a 50 bps cut at the time, the MPC said it did not consider it. Now, analysts are speculating that the Bank won’t make another move this year.

The forward rate agreement market, which had priced in a rate cut for September, has reassessed the path of interest rates as less dovish and is now pricing in no material chance of a rate cut until January 2020 — with only about a 40% chance of a 25bps cut then.

The major central banks have adopted easier monetary policy stances, with the US Fed cutting its federal funds rate by 25bps in July. In sharp contrast, the rand has weakened significantly. The rand has breached R15/$ reaching its worst level in 11 months. The currency’s one-week implied volatility is the highest among major currencies at 16.72% on Friday, its highest volatility since March, according to Bloomberg.

While this is partially due to SA’s wide current account deficit, which leaves the country vulnerable to external shocks such as escalating global trade tensions that cause investors to pull back from riskier assets, the rand has also been hit by growing concerns about Eskom’s severe financial woes and the implication of this for government’s already onerous debt burden.

“Given these counterbalancing forces, we believe the MPC will err on the side of caution, leaving interest rates unchanged for an extended period,” Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said.

Problems at Eskom are expected to continue while divisions within the ruling party will prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from pushing through the reforms that saw the rand strengthen when he was first appointed, Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said.