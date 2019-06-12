Retail sales jump in April, giving hope of avoiding a recession

SA’s retail sales jumped 2.4% in April, led by clothing retailers, adding to hopes that a technical recession may be avoided in the second quarter.

Retail sales grew at twice the rate expected in the Bloomberg consensus, with Statistics SA’s release on Wednesday coming after data on Tuesday showed manufacturing jumped 4.6% in April, the fastest pace in three years.

The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending, which drives growth in the economy as it accounts for just more than 60% of GDP.

Retailers in the textiles, clothing and footwear sector led the gains, Stats SA said, with sales growing 6.4% year-on-year. Retail sales in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics category grew 5.3%.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 0.8% in April month-on-month, rebounding from a 0.7% contraction month-on-month in March.

Retail trade sales increased by 1.3% in the three months ended April 2019 compared with the three months ended April 2018.

April is the first month of the second quarter and focus will now shift to mining data on Thursday. The Bloomberg consensus is for a 0.5% contraction in mining output in April year-on-year.

SA’s economy shrank 3.2% in the first quarter of the year, hit by load-shedding, although economists expect activity to pick up a little as 2019 proceeds.

