Mining sector’s woes deepen as production contracts for a sixth consecutive month

About 15,000 workers went on strike for almost five months at the Driefontein, Kloof and Beatrix mines. Workers returned to work at the end of April.

An end to load-shedding in April, however, had raised the hope that the sector would recover a little. Mining production had lifted 4.2% month on month in March, albeit off a low base, but in year-on-year terms, SA’s mining sector has contracted for six months.

Thursday’s data comes after positive manufacturing and retail sales data for the same month, released on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Retail sales had rebounded 2.4% in April year on year and manufacturing 4.6% over the same period, raising the hope that SA will escape a technical recession in the second quarter of 2019.

SA’s economy contracted by an unexpected 3.2% in the first quarter, though economists expect economic activity to pick up in the course of 2019.

