WATCH: The reason inflation moderated in December

24 January 2019 - 11:25 Business Day TV
Inflation moderated in December, coming in at 4.5% year on year from 5.2% and reaching the midpoint of SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to moderate further in January due to fuel cuts.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego joined Business Day TV to discuss the CPI data and what it means for the 2019.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

