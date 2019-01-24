News Leader
WATCH: The reason inflation moderated in December
24 January 2019 - 11:25
Inflation moderated in December, coming in at 4.5% year on year from 5.2% and reaching the midpoint of SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.
The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to moderate further in January due to fuel cuts.
Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego joined Business Day TV to discuss the CPI data and what it means for the 2019.
