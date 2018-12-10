Economy

WATCH: What the Carbon Tax Bill will mean for industry

Norton Rose Fulbright senior associate Candice Gibson talks to Business Day TV about the pros and cons of the carbon tax

10 December 2018 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Carbon greenhouse gas. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Work on implementing a tax on carbon emissions has been ongoing since 2010, and now a starting date has been set — June 2019.

Norton Rose Fulbright senior associate Candice Gibson joined Business Day TV to discuss the pros and cons of the tax.

