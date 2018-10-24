Delayed fuel price hike keeps inflation steady

Inflation remained level at 4.9% in September, aided by energy minister Jeff Radebe’s intervention that month to delay sharp fuel price increases until October.

StatsSA reported on Wednesday that September’s consumer price index (CPI) came to 108.9 points, up from 103.8 in September 2017 and 108.4 in August.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. The committee is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision on November 22.