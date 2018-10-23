Economy

Salary increases mainly get pocketed by the taxman

Take home pay has barely kept up with inflation while Sars’s take has mushroomed over the past five years, bank data shows

23 October 2018 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Employed South Africans, on average, received R15,299 in September, interbank payment service BankservAfrica said on Tuesday.

Following August’s 4.7% jump, caused by government employees receiving their annual pay increases backdated to April, the growth in average take-home pay slowed to 2.2% in September.

If inflation is taken into account, the average annual growth of South African salaries after tax and other expenses has only been 0.5% for the past five years, Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler said in BankservAfrica’s media release.

“Interestingly, the BankservAfrica data reveals that there have been minimal increases to the average take-home pay since September 2013 — providing a strong indication of the struggling economy in the last five years,” Schüssler said.

BankservAfrica’s take-home pay index shows that, while after-tax personal income has barely kept pace with inflation over the past five years, the amount companies need to pay their staff to achieve this has mushroomed as SA’s tax burden has escalated.

“Overall, nominal take-home pay increased by 45.3% while personal tax collections increased by 70.6% between August 2013 to August 2018,” Schüssler said. “While BankservAfrica’s sample size is a third of that of Sars, the large difference shows that personal tax collections, in effect, show a far higher tax rate mainly via ‘bracket creep’.” 

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Old hand Mboweni is likely to stick with Nene’s measured approach

While he has had very littlle time to chart out his own mid-term budget statement, new finance minister Tito Mboweni's own credibility as former ...
Economy
1 day ago

SA remains Africa’s top pick for foreign investors

SA tops Absa Africa Financial Markets Index for second year running despite weaker economic performance
Economy
5 days ago

Confidential Sars figures show wealth of super-rich is growing

Research based on tax data shows the gap between the stagnant middle and the prosperous top earners widened
Economy
28 days ago

It's the 'how', not the 'what'

The MTBPS will be more about Tito Mboweni's message than the numbers
Business
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Mboweni gets thumbs up from top international ...
Economy
2.
Lesetja Kganyago blasts populist economics
Economy
3.
Old hand Mboweni is likely to stick with Nene’s ...
Economy
4.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Mboweni's maiden ...
Economy

Related Articles

Tax increases unlikely in 2019, according to PwC report
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.