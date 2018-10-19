Economy

Lesetja Kganyago warns of high cost of risky, inflation-boosting economic policies

Reserve Bank governor says inequality, poverty and unemployment are not reasons to gamble on stability

19 October 2018 - 11:31 Sunita Menon
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

SA cannot take huge risks that drive up inflation and the country’s borrowing costs in order to boost growth and job creation, warns Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

“People ask, ‘wouldn’t it be worth taking big risks, having more inflation, borrowing as much as we can get away with, if only we could get some growth and some jobs?’ They even say, ‘in a highly unequal country like SA, wouldn’t it be politically safer to take macroeconomic risks to try and get poverty and unemployment lower?’ But this is wrong,” he said at an Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

SA has implemented a policy of fiscal transparency that has prompted a clear message from analysts, investors, the ratings agencies, international organisations and others “that SA needs to maintain budget responsibility and get state-owned enterprise risks under control”, which is a priority government has reiterated, he said.

People who want to engineer a short-term boom, and ignore the long-term costs, won’t like it when the long term shows up, which history suggests normally starts after about two years. If you don’t think inflation matters, go try some
Lesetja Kganyago

This comes before the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week, when newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni will paint the latest picture of the country’s finances.

Kganyago said macroeconomic stability becomes a concern only when “you haven’t got it”.

“People who want to engineer a short-term boom, and ignore the long-term costs, won’t like it when the long term shows up, which history suggests normally starts after about two years. If you don’t think inflation matters, go try some,” he said.

He said SA’s interest rates are close to record lows, with the repo rate currently at 6.5%. Government spending has increased faster than inflation every year. Real austerity could see interest rates of 65%, such as in Argentina, as well as the cutting of pensions and grants and the firing of government employees.

“We should avoid reckless economic policies unless we want to risk putting our society through that pain and stress,” he said, warning that inequality, poverty and unemployment are not reasons to gamble on stability.

“SA’s social challenges mean we need to be extra careful about managing the system carefully so it doesn’t blow up — not that we need to run the system as hot as we can get it and hope for the best.”

MenonS@businesslive.co.za

Lesetja Kganyago: Inflation targeting is the only way to bolster the economy

Kganyago denies that he called the ANC headquarters to complain about conflicting statements on Reserve Bank
Economy
24 days ago

Reserve Bank confident banks are on top of potential property changes

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says banks are consistently stress-testing their portfolios
National
24 days ago

Behind the Reserve Bank’s close call to hold rates

MPC votes 4-3 to keep the repo rate at 6.5% as the economy looks set to grow just 0.7% in 2018
Economy
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Lesetja Kganyago warns of high cost of risky, ...
Economy
2.
Tax increases unlikely in 2019, according to PwC ...
Economy
3.
Land prices stable despite uncertainty over ...
Economy
4.
Mining production plunges another 9% in August
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank has careful balancing act to manage, ...
Economy

Related Articles

Central bankers feel the heat as populists demand easy fix
World / Asia

The return of the governor
News & Fox

It's jobs, not polls, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.