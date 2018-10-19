Lesetja Kganyago warns of high cost of risky, inflation-boosting economic policies

This comes before the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week, when newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni will paint the latest picture of the country’s finances.

Kganyago said macroeconomic stability becomes a concern only when “you haven’t got it”.

“People who want to engineer a short-term boom, and ignore the long-term costs, won’t like it when the long term shows up, which history suggests normally starts after about two years. If you don’t think inflation matters, go try some,” he said.

He said SA’s interest rates are close to record lows, with the repo rate currently at 6.5%. Government spending has increased faster than inflation every year. Real austerity could see interest rates of 65%, such as in Argentina, as well as the cutting of pensions and grants and the firing of government employees.

“We should avoid reckless economic policies unless we want to risk putting our society through that pain and stress,” he said, warning that inequality, poverty and unemployment are not reasons to gamble on stability.

“SA’s social challenges mean we need to be extra careful about managing the system carefully so it doesn’t blow up — not that we need to run the system as hot as we can get it and hope for the best.”

