Dlamini-Zuma says best way to implement NDP is in bite-sized chunks

The national development plan (NDP) — SA's blueprint to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030 — will be broken up into smaller plans that will be dealt with in five-year time frames.

“We will break the NDP into smaller chunks of five years instead of just implementing the entire NDP. We will outline the things we want to achieve over each five-year period,” minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said at the fourth NDP lecture, at Unisa's Pretoria campus on Thursday.

The implementation of this will begin in 2019.

“The planning laws are scattered so we need a lot of co-operation from every department. This won’t happen at the start of next year.”

A skills deficit, infrastructure gaps and a lack of transformation in the financial services sector are the biggest barriers to radical socioeconomic transformation, she said.

“The presence of infrastructure facilitates economic growth, but its absence inhibits it. We need to look sector by sector to create new jobs and new entrants into that sector. Government should create an environment that can do that.”

While SA has reduced its child mortality rate and increased life expectancy, Dlamini-Zuma said SA has not done well in addressing unemployment. It currently stands at 27.2% after reaching record highs of 27.7% in the last three quarters of 2017.

“Where we haven’t done relatively well is with unemployment rates — and poverty and inequality persist,” she said.

The NDP was adopted in 2012, and called for unemployment of 6% and sustained growth of 5.4% to be achieved by 2030.

However, the national planning commission admitted in a report that poverty rates may have worsened, and slashed its jobless target to 14%.

“We should stay the course. There’s a tendency when things go wrong, then we want new policies. We need to stay the course, not chop and change from one policy to another,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

The NDP lecture took place against the backdrop of government, business and labour convening for a two-day summit in Pretoria to focus on the unemployment crisis.

MenonS@businesslive.co.za