WATCH: What can crush SA’s towering jobless rate?

The country's unemployment rate increased by 0.5% in the second quarter to reach a near 15-year high of 27.2%. Youth unemployment accounting for those between the ages of 15 and 34 sits at 38.8%, while the young graduate unemployment rate sits at 11.9%. In response to the youth unemployment scourge, President Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Services initiative to create half a million jobs in the next year with the aim of seeing one million young South Africans being offered paid work experience over the next three years. Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of the YES initiative joined Business Day TV to discuss how they'll be going about creating and sustaining these job opportunities.