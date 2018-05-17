Fund to cast a line to small fisheries in SA

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana is going to introduce changes to how key government grants are used in order to advance transformation for the benefit of small and black-owned businesses.

SA’s big fishing companies, Sea Harvest and Brimstone, and Old Mutual’s Masisizane Fund have all committed to the establishment of a R100m fisheries development fund.

Delivering his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Zokwana said in order to reform the sector, the re-engineering of conditional grants, specifically the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme and Ilima Letsema, was imperative.

"I am sounding a clarion call that it can no longer be business as usual. We need to change the manner in which we manage the funds we have, in order to achieve inclusive economic growth that is developmental in approach and encompasses the ambitions of the youth of this country and our women in particular," said Zokwana.