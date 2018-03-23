BREAKING NEWS: Relief as Moody’s gives SA another chance

A change in the country’s leadership and a national budget that was well received by markets has helped SA escape a credit rating downgrade from Moody’s.

It’s the first verdict on the country’s creditworthiness since President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed office.

Moody’s maintained its sovereign rating for SA at Baa3, one rung above junk status, with a stable outlook.

The rand was unchanged a few minutes after the announcement, last trading at R11.74 to the dollar. It had strengthened earlier in the day from R11.84/$.