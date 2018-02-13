Up to R20bn at stake in proposal to extinguish debts of low-income earners

Treasury estimates total debts of between R13.2bn and R20.7bn could be affected by a proposed debt extinguishment, with banks and retailers hardest hit.

Treasury made a presentation to Parliament’s trade and industry committee on Tuesday during public hearings on the proposals, contained in the National Credit Amendment Bill.

The committee has proposed amendments to the National Credit Act including writing off the debt of those earning below R7,500 a month who fall within the threshold of realisable assets. The write-offs would follow after a protracted process.

According to research by consultancy firm Eighty20, 56% of the credit-active market of about 18-million people earn R7,500 a month or less. "Based on the income estimates, approximately 9-million borrowers could meet the eligibility criteria for debt intervention as per the draft bill," the organisation said in its presentation to the committee.

"In total borrowers who could qualify for debt review hold over 16-million loans; 29% of these loans (4.7-million) are three months or more in arrears [and belong] to borrowers who could qualify for debt intervention. The total outstanding balance on these loans is about R20.7bn."

The Black Sash said in its presentation that the debt-relief proposals would provide much-needed assistance to social grant beneficiaries, who are prey to loan sharks.

The Black Sash, which has been at the forefront of exposing the vulnerability of social grant beneficiaries to unlawful deductions and the predation of loan sharks, welcomed the R7,500 income threshold as this would cover many social grant recipients.

Black Sash national advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker said the Easypay bank account — a joint operation between Grindrod Bank and Net1 subsidiary Moneyline — had fuelled indebtedness "as many loan sharks use this card to provide loans often with no affordability tests, no proper avenues of recourse, no administrative justice and no debt counselling".

"Grant beneficiaries are trapped in a vicious cycle using debt to pay for food and basic living needs.

"Over-indebtedness is a social and economic challenge with far-reaching consequences for vulnerable social grant recipients (who) can become easy prey for moneylenders as they are receiving a guaranteed monthly income from the state."

Treasury noted in its presentation that there were gaps in the protection of the overindebted. For example, there were weaknesses in the insolvency framework as sequestration did not work for those with no income and no assets.

The debt-review system worked only for those earning more than R7,500 a month.

Treasury proposed that the debt-review system be improved for those with some income. This could be completed "relatively quickly".

However, a mechanism was needed for those with no income. A revision of the Insolvency Act was under way but could take some time to finalise.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development also made technical suggestions to improve the proposed National Credit Amendment Bill.