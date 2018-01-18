VAT hike on the cards, but it won’t be easy for Gigaba

SARS head of revenue and research Randall Carolissen says this is the impact of a very slow economy.

"Our personal income tax was extremely buoyant but that has taken a back seat because business confidence is very low. Companies don’t employ more people. As the economy lifts, tax buoyancy will lift," Carolissen says.

Gigaba flagged the downward spiral in tax revenue during the medium-term budget policy statement at the end of October. "Compliance concerns are mounting in the context of tax administration challenges and weakening tax morality," he said.

Many economists argue that a value-added tax (VAT) hike is the most effective way of raising additional revenue. Since SA has a relatively small personal income tax base and corporate taxes are fairly high by international standards, the debate on a potential VAT rate hike continues to flare up. But the issue is controversial and finance ministers, looking to retain their political capital, have in the past left the VAT rate untouched.

VAT collections have been the second-largest contributor to total tax revenue in the past 10 years. On average, net VAT accounted for 25.9% of total tax revenue. It is estimated that a onepercentage point increase in the VAT rate could raise more than R22bn in revenue.

Old Mutual economist Rian le Roux explains: "If the finance minister could do one thing, it would be to raise the VAT rate by 1% to avoid a Moody’s downgrade. The economic debate in SA is based on emotion, not rationality."

Moody’s, the only credit ratings agency that still has SA a notch above junk status, has placed the country on review and is expected to make a decision after the budget in February. It said the review would leave room for it to assess the government’s willingness and ability to respond to weaker growth prospects and material budgetary revenue shortfalls that emerged alongside increased spending pressures.