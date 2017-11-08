Economy

Global growth to continue in 2018, but SA’s ‘political uncertainty’ is a problem, says Moody’s

08 November 2017 - 14:14 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS

Credit rating agency Moody’s says a stable outlook for sovereign creditworthiness globally makes SA an outlier with a negative outlook.

According to Moody’s 2018 Sovereign Outlook, healthy growth is likely to continue into 2018. "Global GDP growth will remain roughly the same as in 2017 at slightly more than 3%, and is likely to be more broad-based and sustained than in previous years."

Moody’s also says there were almost half as many sovereign downgrades in 2017 (20) than in 2016 (37), which were mostly concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

Moody’s flagged SA’s downgrade as high-profile in response to the country’s "weakening institutions, declining growth and rising debt", and said, "progress is patchy; political uncertainty and social tensions can weaken the commitment to reform".

Said Moody’s: "The negative rating outlooks for Brazil, SA and Turkey reflect, in part, how electoral trends and corruption scandals have, to different degrees, weakened institutional strength and undermined the reform effort."

Following the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the end of October, Moody’s released a statement indicating a credit negative change in policy direction.

Medium-term budget 2017

All the news, views and analysis
Economy
13 days ago

In June, Moody’s cut SA’s local-and foreign-currency assessments to one level above junk, citing risks to growth and fiscal strength due to the political outlook.

Many economists expect another credit rating downgrade during a scheduled Moody’s review on November 24, a move that would plunge SA into junk status.

A junk rating on the domestic bonds by both Moody’s and S&P Global would prompt SA’s ejection from the key World Government Bond index and economists estimate this could lead to between R80bn and R130bn in bond sales from the global tracker funds that track the index.

Fitch, which has SA’s domestic and foreign ratings in junk territory, also issued a bleak response to last month’s budget.

