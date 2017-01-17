Mining output plunges in November

Mining output plunged 4.2% in November from a year earlier, Statistics SA said on Tuesday.

October’s figure was revised to a 2.6% decrease from a decline of 2.9% reported previously.

The results were worse than expected; Bloomberg had forecast an annual drop of 0.9% while Trading Economics had expected growth of 0.4%.

The total value of mining products sold in October came to R37bn, down from September’s R39bn. Stats SA’s value figures lag its volume figures by a month.

The main contributors to the drop in production were platinum group metals (PGMs), which declined by 10.8%, followed by gold (9.4%) and iron ore (8.7%).

Analysts said the decline could be due to the stockpiles of iron ore and platinum.

Manganese ore output was up 26.9%, boosting November figures.

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 1.5% in the three months ended November 2016 compared with the previous three months.

On the upside, sales figures for October increased by 12.4% year on year, with the sale of coal, iron ore and chromium ore being the largest contributors. The increase was less than the 17% surge experienced in September.

Seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices were up 1.5% in October 2016 compared with September 2016 due to an increase in commodity prices that started in August.

Analysts at Nedbank’s Economics Units said that the performance of mining production should be supported by the forecasted lift in commodity prices in 2017. Nedbank said that while global demand is expected to be marginally firmer this year, it is still subdued and conditions in the domestic mining sector remain challenging, limiting the performance of mining production.

The Unit said that mining figures while volatile and have little influence on monetary policy decisions in the short term.