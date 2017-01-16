ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Few changes likely in economy under strain
Retail sales performance data will reflect the effects of the weaker economy and consumer demand, writes Asha Speckman
The strained economy was reflected in data released throughout 2016 and, few changes are expected in the short term.
Last week, the manufacturing sector showed an improvement in manufacturing output. But weak local demand had contributed to an underwhelming quarter-on-quarter outcome and stoked the view that the sector was unlikely to contribute meaningfully to (still unpublished) fourth-quarter GDP, economists said.
The effects of the weaker economy and consumer demand, which has been strained by job losses and weak real disposable income growth, is expected to continue to reflect in retail sales performance, which will be published on Wednesday.
Weak consumer confidence and stricter credit regulations have also affected the retail sector’s performance. Sales are forecast to stagnate to 0.1% year on year in November compared to -0.2% year on year in October. This pales in comparison to sales growth of 3.3% in 2015.
Economists are also looking to the mining production and sales data for further clues to the GDP outcome. Statistics SA will publish mining output for November on Tuesday. Mining is forecast to have moderated to -0.5% year on year in November, from an -2.9% year on year in October.
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in the year to October 2016, mining production had dropped by 5.2% year on year, compared to an increase of 4.3% during the same period in 2015.
This was the result of suppressed international commodity prices that were amplified by domestic challenges. But US policy outcomes under a new Donald Trump-led administration could affect commodity prices in 2017 as infrastructure spend is expected to increase demand.
Other key economic data to be released this week include the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s trade conditions survey, which will be published on Wednesday.
The World Bank will publish a review on the South African economy on Tuesday. Economists expect that when the Bureau of Economic Research announces the results of its consumer confidence survey for the fourth quarter on Thursday, the result is likely to reflect another quarter of negative sentiment.
At a global level, the IMF will provide an update on its expectations for world economic growth in the World Economic Outlook on Monday.
On Tuesday, the 47th World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme, Responsive and Responsible Leadership. The South African delegation will be led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Meanwhile, the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president on Friday would be closely watched by markets "to hear how his promised response to the globalisation agenda will take shape", Tumisho Grater, an economic strategist at Novare, said.
