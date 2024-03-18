Anthony Leeming, Sun International’s CEO. Picture: MASI LOSI
Sun International has experienced an 88% surge in annual headline earnings per share. The company says its online and sports betting platform, SunBet, achieved record income and is exceeding the ambitious growth targets set for this business. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Anthony Leeming, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sun International’s earnings surge 88%
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Leeming
Sun International’s online betting more than doubles
