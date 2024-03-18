Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Sun International’s earnings surge 88%

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Leeming

18 March 2024 - 20:23
Anthony Leeming, Sun International’s CEO. Picture: MASI LOSI
Anthony Leeming, Sun International’s CEO. Picture: MASI LOSI

Sun International has experienced an 88% surge in annual headline earnings per share. The company says its online and sports betting platform, SunBet, achieved record income and is exceeding the ambitious growth targets set for this business. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Anthony Leeming, for more insight.

Sun International’s online betting more than doubles

SunBet grows 116.2%, ahead of its aggressive growth targets
Companies
11 hours ago
