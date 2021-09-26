Business Red list ruling riles hotels Time is running out for year-end influx of tourists from the UK B L Premium

JSE-listed hotel and leisure companies that were hoping to recoup lost revenue with a summer boom from overseas travellers are now banking on locals to pick up some of the slack after the UK kept SA on its red list for travel.

Graham Wood, Sun International Group COO for hospitality, said this week the longer it takes for SA to be removed from the UK’s red list, the tighter the window becomes for UK travellers to plan trips to SA. The UK’s “traffic light” system is reviewed every three weeks, with the latest update on September 17...