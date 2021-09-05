The Big Read
Sun is still shining through pandemic
Sun International's strong balance sheet is due to the group slashing costs, improving efficiencies across the business and reducing debt significantly
05 September 2021 - 00:08
Sun International, the owner of Sun City and other top hotels and casinos, says its balance sheet is strong enough to ride out a potential fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and any stricter lockdowns that may accompany it.
In an interview this week after the release of half-year results, CEO Anthony Leeming said though a fourth wave and lockdown would be "unfortunate", the group's "balance sheet is quite strong at the moment" and "would be able to deal with it"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now