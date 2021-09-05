Business The Big Read Sun is still shining through pandemic Sun International's strong balance sheet is due to the group slashing costs, improving efficiencies across the business and reducing debt significantly B L Premium

Sun International, the owner of Sun City and other top hotels and casinos, says its balance sheet is strong enough to ride out a potential fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and any stricter lockdowns that may accompany it.

In an interview this week after the release of half-year results, CEO Anthony Leeming said though a fourth wave and lockdown would be "unfortunate", the group's "balance sheet is quite strong at the moment" and "would be able to deal with it"...