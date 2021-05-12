Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbus and Air France to face the music for 2009 crash

Court orders manslaughter prosecution for an accident that killed 228 people

12 May 2021 - 16:54 Tangi Salaun and Laurence Frost
Cargo on trolleys beside an Airbus SE A330 passenger aircraft, operated by Air France-KLM, at Charles de Gaulle airport on May 10 2021. Picture: NATHAN LAINE/BLOOMBERG
Paris — Air France and Airbus should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter over their role in a 2009 crash in the Atlantic that killed 228 people, the Paris court of appeal ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling reverses a 2019 decision not to prosecute either company over the accident, in which the pilots lost control of the Airbus A330 jet after ice blocked its airspeed sensors.

Victims’ families welcomed the ruling, but Airbus and Air France said they will seek to overturn it at the Cour de Cassation, France’s highest appeal court.

“The court decision that has just been announced does not reflect in any way the conclusions of the investigation,” Airbus said in an e-mailed statement.

Air France “maintains that it committed no criminal fault at the root of this tragic accident”, said a spokesperson for the carrier, which is part of Air France-KLM.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1 2009, killing everyone on board. French investigators found that the crew had mishandled the situation arising from the loss of speed data from sensors blocked with ice and caused an aerodynamic stall by holding the aircraft’s nose too high.

The earlier decision not to go to trial drew legal challenges from the families as well as pilot unions and prosecutors who had pursued charges against Air France alone.

Wednesday’s ruling upheld new demands for a trial of both companies from senior prosecutors who have accused Air France of pilot training failures and Airbus for underestimating dangers posed by known problems with the speed sensors.

Reuters

