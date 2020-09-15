Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Will the taxi industry be subsidised?

Transport department acting deputy director-general Johannes Makgatho talks to Business Day TV

15 September 2020 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

A R50bn government subsidy may be on the cards for the taxi industry.

This comes after the sector rejected the government’s R1.14bn Covid-19 relief package because of conditions aimed at formalising the industry.

Business Day TV spoke to transport department acting deputy director-general Johannes Makgatho for more detail.

Fikile Mbalula backs ‘long overdue’ subsidy for taxi industry

Key transport provider deserves a government scheme, says the minister of subsidy proposal that implies formalising the reluctant industry
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Paying taxis might get more people to pay their taxes

Usually Mbaks is used to announcing the road death toll, but this time he brought subsidies to SA’s own private parastatal
Opinion
15 hours ago

Hosken Passenger Logistics & Rail: Set for a good journey over the long term

IM sees considerable medium-term upside as economic activity finds traction again
Companies
1 month ago

SA taxis ‘fill seats and hope for the best’ as virus surges

Before capacity ruling was relaxed, taxi associations rejected government aid as insufficient and threatened to hike prices in Gauteng
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Ominous tax threat should rattle government

The National Liquor Traders Council, the Liquor Brandowners Association, the Beer Association of SA and Vinpro say they can’t afford to pay R5bn in ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies
3.
Investor slams Safari for paying consulting fees ...
Companies / Property
4.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.