WATCH: Will the taxi industry be subsidised?
Transport department acting deputy director-general Johannes Makgatho talks to Business Day TV
15 September 2020 - 08:51
A R50bn government subsidy may be on the cards for the taxi industry.
This comes after the sector rejected the government’s R1.14bn Covid-19 relief package because of conditions aimed at formalising the industry.
Business Day TV spoke to transport department acting deputy director-general Johannes Makgatho for more detail.
