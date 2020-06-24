Sun International to cut staff and sell properties due to Covid-19

Hotels and gaming group Sun International intends to cut about 1,800 staff at its hotels and sell land as it braces for a slow recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

The group is scrambling for cash after Covid-19 shuttered its hotels and casinos in SA and Latin America. While the group is gearing up to resume operations in SA under level 3, regulations setting out the conditions under which it could operate are yet to be published.

The group expects alcohol sales to remain restricted and is prepared to switch off every second slot machine to ensure social distancing, planning significant restructuring of its hotels and resorts in anticipation that they will be under pressure for some time.

In a business update, the group says it has reduced salaries and working hours, and will cut 1,183 staff at Sun City, while cutting hundreds of staff at its other hotels.

Sun International employed 14,706 staff across the group as at the end of 2019.

The group is also proceeding with a R1.2bn equity raise, which is expected to be completed in August. Sun International had a market capitalisation of R1.9bn on Wednesday afternoon.

Sun International plans to sell its says is “surplus to requirements,” which could net it about R380m, and also renegotiated debt terms with lenders.

The group has reached agreement to defer interest repayments until June 2021, but this has come with strings attached. Failure to resume at least 50% of operations by January 1 2021 would trigger the right for lenders to declare an event of default, the group said.

“Although trading conditions are going to be challenging, we are confident that, with the appropriate level of support from shareholders and lenders, the company can trade through this crisis,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Sun International's share price was down 8.03% to R13.63, having fallen by almost two thirds so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za