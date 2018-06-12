Former director Seth Radebe tries to oust new Transnet board

Radebe maintained that the report had made it clear that further investigation into the alleged corruption involved in these deals was required. He maintained that only 15 of the "more than 120" staff involved in procurement at Transnet were actually interviewed by Werksmans and said the firm "failed to adequately identify all persons involved" in that process.

According to Radebe, Werksmans "could not interview" certain "material and key persons" — including former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh and Gupta family lieutenant Salim Essa — when it conducted the procurement investigation.

He said the firm itself acknowledged that its report was "incomplete".

This, he maintained, is why he and the former Transnet board decided to appoint another audit firm to do a further forensic investigation into the procurement of the 1,064 locomotives, a decision he said had been made in good faith.

That is not, however, how Gordhan sees it. He accused the former Transnet board in May of covering up the contents of the Werksmans report and failing to take warranted action.

"The Werksmans report mentions three individuals who should have been summarily suspended and investigated. The board deliberately did not do that," Gordhan told Parliament.

In his affidavit, Radebe claimed that when Gordhan met the former Transnet board in April, he accused them of "being party to what he described as state capture and of not taking action against" Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita.

"I understood the minister to imply that the board was involved in corruption."

Radebe said he was "concerned" when Gordhan instructed the board to suspend Pita, who reportedly signed off on invoices authorising Transnet to pay R74m to Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital Partners for work done between February and June 2016. He maintains the minister should not have done so "based on unsubstantiated media reports".

Pita resigned the following day. According to Radebe, Gordhan then "demanded" that the board suspend Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, an instruction that he says "mortified" him, as he believed it was unlawful as there was "no prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against Mr Gama". Gordhan subsequently fired Radebe.

The Department of Public Enterprises told Business Day on Monday night that Gordhan would respond to Radebe’s claims in court.