BREAKING NEWS: SA Express grounded amid serious safety concerns
Nine of SA Express’s 21 aircraft have also had their certificates of airworthiness withdrawn
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has grounded the state-owned carrier SA Express with immediate effect, the government agency said in a statement to the media on Thursday.
SACAA has also suspended the airline’s certificates of airworthiness of nine of 21 of SA Express’s aircraft. This means the carrier can no longer continue to operate as an airline. The authority said that SA Express would have to re-apply and be issued with relevant approvals, that is, an air operating certificate, and an approval for the aircraft maintenance organisation, and certificates of airworthiness for the grounded aircraft
This comes on the same day as an announcement by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan that he has appointed a new board at the carrier. Gordhan said on Thursday that he had sent an intervention team to SA Express a week earlier after the suspension of several executive managers on allegations of corruption.
The civil aviation authority’s action follows an audit at the airline and its maintenance organisation over the past days. The investigation uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks, it said.
“While the SACAA does not make the details of its audit findings public, it can, however, be revealed that there were 17 findings, of which five are categorised as Level 1 findings in civil aviation terms. A Level 1 category finding can be described as a severe non-compliance or non-conformance that poses a very serious safety or security risk to the public.”
Please sign in or register to comment.