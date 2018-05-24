BREAKING NEWS: SA Express grounded amid serious safety concerns

This comes on the same day as an announcement by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan that he has appointed a new board at the carrier. Gordhan said on Thursday that he had sent an intervention team to SA Express a week earlier after the suspension of several executive managers on allegations of corruption.

The civil aviation authority’s action follows an audit at the airline and its maintenance organisation over the past days. The investigation uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks, it said.

“While the SACAA does not make the details of its audit findings public, it can, however, be revealed that there were 17 findings, of which five are categorised as Level 1 findings in civil aviation terms. A Level 1 category finding can be described as a severe non-compliance or non-conformance that poses a very serious safety or security risk to the public.”