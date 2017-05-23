The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) should be changing the lives of South Africans, not "occupying the media space for the wrong reasons" says new Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

Addressing the media ahead of his budget vote speech in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon‚ Maswanganyi said his budget would be the "start of a new chapter of radical socio-economic transformation in the transport sector".

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters sacked the entire Prasa board and its chairman, Popo Molefe, shortly before she was recalled. However, that decision was overturned in court.

Earlier this month‚ Molefe claimed he had written to Maswanganyi but had been ignored, however, responding to a question about whether he had met with the Prasa board‚ Maswanganyi said: "I meet with the board members of all 12 entities and with CEOs." Maswanganyi said the entities were "not independent or autonomous" and were an integral part of the Department of Transport.

Maswanganyi said that "many" of the entities were "doing well" but others had challenges‚ among them‚ the filling of vacancies on their boards, but that "It’s not about one board or one chairperson".

