How to combat proliferation financing used to buy weapons of mass destruction

Financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) poses a serious threat to global peace and security. It is imperative that entities and people sanctioned by the UN Security Council (UNSC) are denied access to the financial system to acquire or sponsor the acquisition of dangerous weapons and technology.

Proliferation financing (PF) includes raising, moving or making available funds to people or entities for the proliferation of WMD, its means of delivery and related materials, which include controlled goods and activities.

International expectation

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) defines the risk of PF as “the potential breach, non-implementation or evasion of the targeted financial sanctions”. PF risk is limited to where funding is made available to or for the benefit of a person or entity whose name appears on a targeted financial sanctions (TFS) list due to the proliferation of WMD.

SA’s legislative framework

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act No.38 of 2001 (FIC Act) places certain TFS obligations on accountable institutions. In terms of section 26B, read together with section 49A, no-one may provide financial or other services to people on a TFS list.

An accountable institution must scrutinise its client information to determine whether the client, beneficial owner, or person acting on behalf of the client or party to a transaction is a designated person or entity on the TFS list. Client information must be scrutinised regardless of the risk assigned to the business relationship or single transaction.

An accountable institution must not establish a new business relationship or conduct a single transaction with designated people or entities. This may include not releasing any property to the designated person or entity, and people acting on their behalf. This is referred to as a freeze.

Reporting obligations related to TFS

Where the accountable institution has an existing business relationship with a designated person or entity, the accountable institution must freeze all their property and submit a report to the FIC under section 28A of the act.