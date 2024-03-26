Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Telkom happy with R7bn for Swiftnet

Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

26 March 2024 - 14:38
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Telkom SA group CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Telkom SA group CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza about Telkom’s sale of Swiftnet and what the deal means for the telecom company.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Watchdog in court move to place Netcare Medical ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
SAP gets reprieve in R12bn lawsuit by SA software ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cheap cement imports imperil local industry, ...
Companies
4.
MTN pushes ahead with creating separate fibre ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
New rules cut the action for local film production
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.