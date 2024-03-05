Cell C appoints El Kope as CFO
05 March 2024 - 18:18
Cell C’s acting CFO, El Kope, has been appointed permanently in the role, the telecom operator says.
Kope had been acting in that capacity since August 2023, after Lerato Pule exited as CFO after less than a year on the job. Pule was recently appointed CFO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ SA business. ..
