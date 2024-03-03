MTN Nigeria’s earnings plunge on weaker naira
Subsidiary in that country posts after-tax loss of 137-billion naira versus 348.7-billion naira profit previously
03 March 2024 - 17:09
As MTN warned almost a year ago, its largest business unit has been hit by a Nigerian naira, which has lost more than 90% of its value, pulling down its full-year earnings for 2023.
The mobile operator managed to push up subscribers, saying that it sustained its resilient commercial and operational momentum in a challenging operating environment. ..
