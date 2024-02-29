MTN Ghana grows despite economic downturn
Full-year profit rises almost 40% despite decline in mobile subscribers
29 February 2024 - 17:52
MTN’s business in Ghana managed to grow revenue by a third in the full-year to end-December, even as an economic downturn weighed on consumers and regulations dragged down subscriber numbers.
“The macroeconomic outlook for Ghana in 2024 is expected to remain challenging due to inflation and currency risks, which could potentially affect economic growth and living costs for Ghanaians in the short term,” said MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh. ..
