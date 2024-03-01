MTN HEPS to fall as much as 80% as naira devaluation takes toll

MTN expects to report a 60%-80% fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December, weighed down by non-operational issues and a sharp devaluation in the naira.
Africa’s largest mobile operator expected to report HEPS of 231c-462c from 1,154c a year ago, it said on Friday.
MTN expects to report a “resilient underlying operational performance for [the 2023 financial year] in a challenging operating environment”.
“The financial result has, however, been negatively affected by the sharp devaluation in the naira against the US dollar impacting MTN Nigeria’s financials, despite the operating company’s solid underlying operational performance,” it said.
This mainly drove higher operating and net finance costs for MTN Nigeria, which are expected to affect the group’s full-year financial performance. The foreign exchange losses in MTN Nigeria’s financial results are estimated to be 593c in the group full-year results.
The company’s HEPS were negatively affected by non-operational items of about 889c, including hyperinflation adjustments of 151c and foreign exchange losses of 715c, which includes naira depreciation.
MTN expects to declare a dividend in line with guidance of a minimum final dividend of 330c per share for its 2023 financial year.
MTN Nigeria dipped into the red with a loss after tax of 137-billion naira for the year compared with a restated profit after tax of 348.7-billion naira in 2022. The effect of the sharp devaluation in the naira in the second half is seen mainly in higher operating costs, net finance costs and foreign-exchange losses, MTN said.
Despite the effect of the forex devaluation, the Nigerian business sustained its resilient commercial and operational momentum, with user-base expansion across its connectivity business and platforms.
The unit reported continued strong growth in key commercial metrics, including a 44.9% rise in data traffic year on year and a 49.2% increase in MoMo payment service bank transaction volume, both of which drove robust local currency service revenue growth of 22.7% for the year.
MTN has had a tumultuous relationship with its largest operation for years, exemplified by an infamous $5.2bn tax matter in 2015. MTN is the largest mobile provider in Nigeria, with 77.6-million customers by September 2023. The Nigerian operations comprise a third of the group’s earnings.
The group’s business in Ghana managed to grow revenue by a third in the full year to end-December, even as an economic downturn weighed on consumers and regulations dragged down subscriber numbers.
MTN Ghana on Thursday reported that higher utility costs and a 38.5% depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the dollar contributed to the challenges. Against this backdrop, MTN’s third-largest operation managed to grow service revenue by 34.6% to 13.3-billion cedis.
Profit after tax jumped 39.4% to just less than 4-billion cedis, driven mainly by growth in voice, mobile data and fintech services.
MTN HEPS to fall as much as 80% as naira devaluation takes toll
Africa’s largest mobile operator says earnings have been affected despite the company’s ‘solid underlying operational performance’
MTN expects to report a 60%-80% fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December, weighed down by non-operational issues and a sharp devaluation in the naira.
Africa’s largest mobile operator expected to report HEPS of 231c-462c from 1,154c a year ago, it said on Friday.
MTN expects to report a “resilient underlying operational performance for [the 2023 financial year] in a challenging operating environment”.
“The financial result has, however, been negatively affected by the sharp devaluation in the naira against the US dollar impacting MTN Nigeria’s financials, despite the operating company’s solid underlying operational performance,” it said.
This mainly drove higher operating and net finance costs for MTN Nigeria, which are expected to affect the group’s full-year financial performance. The foreign exchange losses in MTN Nigeria’s financial results are estimated to be 593c in the group full-year results.
The company’s HEPS were negatively affected by non-operational items of about 889c, including hyperinflation adjustments of 151c and foreign exchange losses of 715c, which includes naira depreciation.
MTN expects to declare a dividend in line with guidance of a minimum final dividend of 330c per share for its 2023 financial year.
MTN Nigeria dipped into the red with a loss after tax of 137-billion naira for the year compared with a restated profit after tax of 348.7-billion naira in 2022. The effect of the sharp devaluation in the naira in the second half is seen mainly in higher operating costs, net finance costs and foreign-exchange losses, MTN said.
Despite the effect of the forex devaluation, the Nigerian business sustained its resilient commercial and operational momentum, with user-base expansion across its connectivity business and platforms.
The unit reported continued strong growth in key commercial metrics, including a 44.9% rise in data traffic year on year and a 49.2% increase in MoMo payment service bank transaction volume, both of which drove robust local currency service revenue growth of 22.7% for the year.
MTN has had a tumultuous relationship with its largest operation for years, exemplified by an infamous $5.2bn tax matter in 2015. MTN is the largest mobile provider in Nigeria, with 77.6-million customers by September 2023. The Nigerian operations comprise a third of the group’s earnings.
The group’s business in Ghana managed to grow revenue by a third in the full year to end-December, even as an economic downturn weighed on consumers and regulations dragged down subscriber numbers.
MTN Ghana on Thursday reported that higher utility costs and a 38.5% depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the dollar contributed to the challenges. Against this backdrop, MTN’s third-largest operation managed to grow service revenue by 34.6% to 13.3-billion cedis.
Profit after tax jumped 39.4% to just less than 4-billion cedis, driven mainly by growth in voice, mobile data and fintech services.
mackenziej@arena.africa
MTN Ghana grows despite economic downturn
NEWS ANALYSIS: MTN earnings report to give clues on coping with Nigerian headaches
MTN expands its offering to the small businesses lending market
MTN pushes network availability to 98% in three provinces
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: MTN needs to untangle its tower mess in Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.