DStv pushes up prices as costs rise and the rand weakens
DStv Premium subscribers will soon pay R929 a month — an increase of 5.7% or R50
19 February 2024 - 10:43
MultiChoice, which is trying to retain customers and improve revenue, has increased prices for DStv, as the pay TV operator grapples with rising content costs and a weaker domestic currency.
The company benefited from the remote-working trend, which led to increased demand for its entertainment offerings during the Covid-19 years. However, the recent global economic downturn has battered economies around the world, including in SA, with consumers under increasing financial pressure...
