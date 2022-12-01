GUGU LOURIE: SA’s education system must create digital economy insiders

US Federal Reserve chair Powell says the central bank could scale back the pace of interest-rate hikes ‘as soon as December’
Humanity is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, but the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together
The National Council of Provinces received a request from the President to defer the session at 5am this morning
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
The energy group was boosted by higher international oil prices and a weaker rand, however its SA operations were blighted by operational challenges in late 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Tough measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have cut off distribution channels and closed markets
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
Yesterday I was reminded of the famous line by American author Zig Ziglar who wrote: “You were born to win, but to be a winner you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.”
The reason I remembered the line was an email I received informing me that my son, Gareth, had been accepted for Grade 8 at the high school that he had chosen. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GUGU LOURIE: SA’s education system must create digital economy insiders
The government should make it attractive for companies to invest in transforming our schools
Yesterday I was reminded of the famous line by American author Zig Ziglar who wrote: “You were born to win, but to be a winner you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.”
The reason I remembered the line was an email I received informing me that my son, Gareth, had been accepted for Grade 8 at the high school that he had chosen. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.