Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: SA’s education system must create digital economy insiders

The government should make it attractive for companies to invest in transforming our schools

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

Yesterday I was reminded of the famous line by American author Zig Ziglar who wrote: “You were born to win, but to be a winner you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.” 

The reason I remembered the line was an email I received informing me that my son, Gareth, had been accepted for Grade 8 at the high school that he had chosen. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.