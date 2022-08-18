×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Digital advertising opportunities in the content sharing space

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Chanel Hardman, country director for SA at SHAREit

18 August 2022 - 16:27 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/solerf
Picture: 123RF/solerf

Digital advertising through content sharing is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chanel Hardman, country director for SA at SHAREit.

The company provides a peer-to-peer file sharing, content streaming and gaming platform. It started its life in 2013 as build-in software for Lenovo smartphones but has grown through the Android ecosystem to have more than 2-billion downloads.

Join the discussion: 

Because of its large customer base, the company shifted to using its platform for digital advertising, and is the fourth largest media publisher globally in volume and power rankings in nongaming categories on the IAP Index. 

The IAP Index “highlights pure performance media sources and optimisation direction”, according to mobile marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer.

The group has seen good growth in recent years with total revenue increasing 220%. A big part of that is advertising revenue, which has tripled in the last financial year.

Hardman says the company is making a push for growth in Africa. 

She says SA’s app economy is seeing impressive growth, largely fuelled by the huge penetration of mobile smartphones in the country. Given that SA has one of the largest mobile markets globally, with the majority of households and individuals having access to a mobile phone, there is huge potential for mobile marketing in SA. 

Topics of discussion include: SHAREit’s business model; the growth of the platform for sharing content; using its large user base for advertising; the use of online and digital marketing in SA; and the company’s outlook for the sector. 

