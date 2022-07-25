Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
US-based Vantage Data Centers has opened its first unit in SA as part of a more than R16bn investment in the country, another sign of the growing interest in such infrastructure, which has been spurred on by an expansion in cloud computing.
Data centres are dedicated spaces for servers and IT equipment, with Johannesburg considered to be the largest market for them in Africa. They continue to attract investment from various local and international players in recent years. As a whole, the country has been capitalising on growing demand for remote data storage and other IT services in the region...
Vantage opens first data centre at its $1bn Midrand campus
US-based company’s rapid delivery of new centre snaps at heels of Teraco
