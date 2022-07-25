×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vantage opens first data centre at its $1bn Midrand campus

US-based company’s rapid delivery of new centre snaps at heels of Teraco

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 17:40 Mudiwa Gavaza

US-based Vantage Data Centers has opened its first unit in SA as part of a more than R16bn investment in the country, another sign of the growing interest in such infrastructure, which has been spurred on by an expansion in cloud computing. 

Data centres are dedicated spaces for servers and IT equipment, with Johannesburg considered to be the largest market for them in Africa. They continue to attract investment from various local and international players in recent years. As a whole, the country has been capitalising on growing demand for remote data storage and other IT services in the region...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.