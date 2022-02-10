Companies / Telecoms & Technology JSE bans former Ayo officials from top roles in listed firms for five years Mbuso Khoza and Telang Ntsasa failed to carry out their oversight duties, the JSE says B L Premium

The JSE has imposed public censure on two former nonexecutive directors of Ayo Technology Solutions for failing to carry out their oversight duties in line with listings requirements, leading to the publication of incorrect, false and misleading financial results in the six months to ended 2018.

Mbuso Khoza and Telang Ntsasa have been immediately disqualified from holding the office of a director or officer of a listed company for five years, the JSE announced on Thursday...