JSE bans former Ayo officials from top roles in listed firms for five years
Mbuso Khoza and Telang Ntsasa failed to carry out their oversight duties, the JSE says
10 February 2022 - 09:50
The JSE has imposed public censure on two former nonexecutive directors of Ayo Technology Solutions for failing to carry out their oversight duties in line with listings requirements, leading to the publication of incorrect, false and misleading financial results in the six months to ended 2018.
Mbuso Khoza and Telang Ntsasa have been immediately disqualified from holding the office of a director or officer of a listed company for five years, the JSE announced on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now