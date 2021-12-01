Discover a sustainable future at Expo 2020 online event

Expo 2020 is under way in Dubai.

This historic world fair is all about “showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and co-operation” from across the globe. The event will run until March 2022, and 192 countries are taking part.

As a nod to its Swedish origins, Axis Communications has partnered with the Swedish Pavilion located in the expo’s sustainability district.

Here, the leader in network solutions, security and surveillance is highlighting the role new technology can play in creating a smarter, safer world of tomorrow. Axis is also leading the conversation on sustainability by hosting six transformative technology conferences throughout the fair.

The third event in the series, titled “Share in the discovery of a sustainable future” is taking place on December 7 — but you don’t have to board a plane to Dubai to hear the expert speakers.

Axis is streaming the proceedings, so all you have to do is click here and register for the event online.

Lars Åberg, chief marketing officer at Axis, and Verena Rathjen, Axis vice-president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will open the conference.

A host of speakers will then touch on topics ranging from the importance of sustainable business practices on the environment and people, to the role of technology in realising a sustainable future.

Atul Rajput, the company’s director of channel partners & end customers: EMEA, will talk about the sustainability dilemma companies face and innovations that address global challenges.

Alicia Dauth, senior environmental consultant at AESG, a specialist consultancy, engineering and advisory firm, will dive into the role of technology-based solutions for the future.