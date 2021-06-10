MultiChoice pays R4.4bn, taking BetKing stake to 49%
Pay-TV operator sees good opportunities in sports betting, especially in Africa
10 June 2021 - 18:25
MultiChoice, which increased profits by more than a quarter in the 12-months March, has increased its stake in sports betting platform BetKing as Africa’s largest pay-TV operator seeks to cash in on a buoyant sector.
MultiChoice said on Thursday it paid $281.5m (about R4.bn) to take its ownership of BetKing, a digital and sports entertainment platform that focuses on the continent, to 49%. ..
