Why we should never give up on universal broadband connectivity

Over the past year, digital transformation accelerated in societies around the world. Whether we were working, learning, or staying in touch with friends and family, being online became more critical than ever. Even as vast numbers of people were adapting to their new realities, it was apparent that equally large numbers were shut out from being able to do so.

Given that the theme of this year’s Telecommunication & Information Society Day, which took place on May 17, is Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times​​, it’s worth examining how big that gap is and how it can be bridged.

In sub-Saharan Africa about 800-million people are not connected to the mobile internet. Of those, some 520-million can access the mobile internet but don’t, because of factors such as smartphone penetration and lack of skills while 270-million can't access the mobile internet because they don’t have the requisite coverage. In the region, 4G broadband coverage is at 21%.

The figures are starker when it comes to fixed-line internet connectivity. According to figures from research firm Ovum, there are 6.6-million fixed-line internet subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa. While numbers are projected to grow three-fold by 2023, that still represents a small fraction of the region’s population. It’s clear the region needs to address a huge internet infrastructure gap.

In 2019, in sub-Saharan Africa, more than 650,000 jobs were supported directly by the mobile ecosystem and more than 1.4-million informal jobs in 2019. It also contributed more than $17-bn to public funding through the year.

The International Telecommunication Union established that a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration in Africa would generate an increase of 2.5% in GDP per capita. With easily accessible internet connectivity, people can search for jobs, gain new skills, and access government services without having to travel to a physical location and potentially stand in long queues.

The pandemic has caused economic and social devastation and changed the way we live, work, study and socialise, bringing about an era of social distancing. One of the most significant changes is the acceleration of digital transformation.

African policymakers have realised that access to broadband is critical for mitigating the effects of the pandemic and boosting economic recovery. With changes in people’s behaviour and mindsets, broadband provides opportunities for African countries to leapfrog obstacles to sustainable and inclusive socioeconomic development.

The responsibility to create access doesn’t lie with government alone. Corporates also have a role to play. Huawei recognises this and has supported initiatives that aim to grow access where it’s needed most. In July 2020 we launched the DigiSchool project in partnership with a local operator and a non-profit organisation. As a response to the call to ensure all SA school children can read fluently for meaning, the programme aims to connect more than 100 urban and rural primary schools to broadband internet.

We also rolled out DigiTrucks in several African countries, so everyone from students to entrepreneurs learn how to use computers and connect with the digital world. Earlier this year, we announced a partnership with Ghanaian operators to build more than 2,000 base stations in remote areas to connect the unconnected.

In health care, with broadband connections, Lifebank, a pioneering Nigerian startup delivers blood and other essential medical supplies to hospitals. By keeping the startup and its riders connected, hospitals can get urgent supplies.

These kinds of projects represent a glimpse at the kind of access that everyone should have and which players across society should look to provide.

For more than a decade, the UN has recognised that the internet is a catalyst for sustainable development. As the events of the past year have shown, however, far too many people are unable to enjoy those rights because they lack access and connectivity.

We will all benefit from widening access and bridging this divide. There is no question that it should be a priority for governments, corporates, and civil society players.

