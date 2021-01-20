Naspers steps up agri-investment, leading $17m funding round for Aerobotics
Aerobotics is an AI company that provides tools for the agricultural industry to manage crop health
20 January 2021 - 13:55
Naspers, one of the world’s top 10 technology investors, is stepping up its investment in agriculture, having led a $17m funding round for agri-tech start-up, Aerobotics — the second such deal for the group announced this week.
Naspers, whose business is primarily in classifieds, food delivery and fintech, seems confident about growth opportunities in the smart agriculture market estimated to be worth $22bn by 2025, according to market research firm, Research and Markets...
