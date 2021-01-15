Tencent buys audiobook platform Lazy Audio for $417m
Tencent Music Entertainment Group expects the deal to be finalised in the first half of 2021
Bengaluru — China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Friday it has acquired audiobook platform Lazy Audio, owned by Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology, for 2.7-billion yuan ($417m).
The deal will be largely paid through cash and Lazy Audio’s management team will get post-acquisition equity-settled awards, Tencent said.
Naspers has a 31.2% stake in Tencent through its internet arm, Prosus
The acquisition comes at a time when the music streaming site is looking to bolster its content library to put it behind a paywall and add more paid users.
Lazy Audio’s platform, founded in 2012, hosts Chinese comedy, podcasts and radio shows, apart from audiobooks. Its revenue comes from pay-per-title sales, subscriptions and ads.
The companies expect to close the deal in the first half of 2021.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.