Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Cast the net wider There is an all-in bet that a handful of companies will dominate the world indefinitely

There is something to be said for the old adage that you should pick your unit trusts from the worst performers of the past year and not the best.

It makes sense, because managers with a value bias will not do well in a technology boom, while growth managers who overpaid for "exciting" shares will see these prices revert to the mean during a value phase.