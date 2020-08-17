Companies / Telecoms & Technology Company Comment Office space by the hour is part of post-Covid-19 reality Naspers has been housed in subsidiary Media24’s building BL PREMIUM

Instead of renting fancy offices, companies can save money by renting boardrooms, conferencing, desk and other facilities by the hour or day as and when they need them.

Naspers — the largest company on the JSE — seems to have been ahead of the curve on this issue, which may speak to its global presence and exposure. For a number of years, the company has not had its own head office building, choosing to rather occupy corners at companies it owns.