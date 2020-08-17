Company Comment
Office space by the hour is part of post-Covid-19 reality
Naspers has been housed in subsidiary Media24’s building
17 August 2020 - 18:10
Instead of renting fancy offices, companies can save money by renting boardrooms, conferencing, desk and other facilities by the hour or day as and when they need them.
Naspers — the largest company on the JSE — seems to have been ahead of the curve on this issue, which may speak to its global presence and exposure. For a number of years, the company has not had its own head office building, choosing to rather occupy corners at companies it owns.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now