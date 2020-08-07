Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus has worst day in 10 weeks after US moves to ban WeChat

Naspers fell the most in two weeks as the trade battle between the US and China, now well into its third year, continues

07 August 2020 - 09:57 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 07 August 2020 - 19:17
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Shares in internet consumer group Prosus fell the most since May 27 on Friday, after the White House moved to restrict US companies from doing business with Tencent.

US President Donald Trump signed orders prohibiting business with the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps, beginning in 45 days, citing the risk of leaving personal data of US citizens exposed.

This is the latest salvo in the trade battle between the world’s two biggest economies, which began more than two years ago. 

Prosus fell the most in about 10 weeks, down 3.82% to R1,676.34 while Naspers was down the most in a fortnight, falling 4.18% to R3,088.99.

The falls wiped off about R200bn in shareholder value from the Naspers stable.

Naspers, via Prosus, is the largest single shareholder in Tencent, with 31.2% of the WeChat owner. It also owns a large chunk of Epic Games.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tencent in discussions to merge two Chinese platforms to create $10bn gaming giant

Combining Huya and DouYu would cement Tencent’s lead in Chinese gaming and social media
2 days ago

Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn deal

Chinese tech giants are looking to delist from US bourses, with Tencent climbing as much as 4.7% on the news as it eyes Sogou’s AI technology
1 week ago

Prosus on the march to food delivery dominance

The company already controls a portfolio of food delivery businesses, with food delivery its fastest growing segment — if the price is right
1 month ago

Tencent in discussions to merge two Chinese platforms to create $10bn gaming ...

MultiChoice brings ESPN sports to DStv

Local banks will weather Covid-19 storm, says Nedbank CEO Mike Brown

