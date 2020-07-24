Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Crosscall targeting 10% share of rugged cellphones in SA

The French mobile handsets manufacturer is using SA as a springboard for the continent, citing its ‘open business environment’ and ‘regulations’

24 July 2020 - 17:14 Thabiso Mochiko
Picture: 123RF/VARIN RATTANABURI
Picture: 123RF/VARIN RATTANABURI

French mobile handsets manufacturer Crosscall is targeting a 10% market share of rugged cellphone industry in the next 12 months.

Last week, the company launched a new range of cellphones and tablets aimed at outdoor sporting and leisure activities, health, police, security, agricultural and mining industries, among others. The company has a market share of less than 2% in SA.

“Rugged phones are for a special market within the mobile phone environment in SA. We will be aggressively targeting the local market with our range of new devices designed for sports enthusiasts and outdoor professionals, as well as for the business owners in industries that require durable devices,” Crosscall said. 

Among its features, the rugged devices are waterproof and have a long battery life. Crosscall competes with companies such as Bullitt Group, which produces the Caterpillar range of handsets.

Crosscall has a presence in four other countries in Africa — Senegal, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tunisia — and is in discussions to expand into 10 more in the next six months.

The company said it used SA a a springboard onto the continent because  the country “is an open business environment” with the “necessary regulations that businesses need to adhere to”.

Moreover, “the consumer market has an appeal — professional outdoors athletes and even those who are involved in leisure activities are a target market for us. It is an unexplored market for us and for this particular product, and after extensive research, we decided we should come here,” Crosscall said.

Crosscall has sold more than 2.5-million units and recorded turnover of €81m (R1.5bn) in 2019. 

mochikot@businesslive.co.za 

Possible smartphone shortage due to Covid-19, says report

International Data Corporation’s most conservative scenario forecasts shipment growth across the MEA region in 2020 to be a 0.4% contraction
Companies
4 months ago

Who needs Google, says Huawei

Chinese brand, cut off from US technology, is developing its own
Business
4 months ago

TECH REVIEW: Caterpillar phones go mainstream

The latest Cat S52 takes a consumer-friendly approach to appeal to a mainstream market
News & Fox
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Delay in getting Sasol’s Lake Charles unit working
Companies / Energy
3.
Spur warns of more pain ahead as sales plunge in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Wary Vodacom remains a big spender on data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.