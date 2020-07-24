Crosscall targeting 10% share of rugged cellphones in SA

French mobile handsets manufacturer Crosscall is targeting a 10% market share of rugged cellphone industry in the next 12 months.

Last week, the company launched a new range of cellphones and tablets aimed at outdoor sporting and leisure activities, health, police, security, agricultural and mining industries, among others. The company has a market share of less than 2% in SA.

“Rugged phones are for a special market within the mobile phone environment in SA. We will be aggressively targeting the local market with our range of new devices designed for sports enthusiasts and outdoor professionals, as well as for the business owners in industries that require durable devices,” Crosscall said.

Among its features, the rugged devices are waterproof and have a long battery life. Crosscall competes with companies such as Bullitt Group, which produces the Caterpillar range of handsets.

Crosscall has a presence in four other countries in Africa — Senegal, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tunisia — and is in discussions to expand into 10 more in the next six months.

The company said it used SA a a springboard onto the continent because the country “is an open business environment” with the “necessary regulations that businesses need to adhere to”.

Moreover, “the consumer market has an appeal — professional outdoors athletes and even those who are involved in leisure activities are a target market for us. It is an unexplored market for us and for this particular product, and after extensive research, we decided we should come here,” Crosscall said.

Crosscall has sold more than 2.5-million units and recorded turnover of €81m (R1.5bn) in 2019.

