WATCH: Why SA’s telecom companies should move into infrastructure

Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about how telecom companies are unlocking value for shareholders

07 May 2020 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Telkom technicians replacing cables in Johannesburg. Picture: Sunday Times
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking says that SA telecom companies have been dealt a blow over the past three years and a move into infrastructure may be a way to unlock value for shareholders.

Business Day TV caught up with the Preshendran Odayar from Nedbank CIB for more detail.

