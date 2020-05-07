Market Analysis
WATCH: Why SA’s telecom companies should move into infrastructure
Nedbank CIB’s Preshendran Odayar talks to Business Day TV about how telecom companies are unlocking value for shareholders
07 May 2020 - 09:24
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking says that SA telecom companies have been dealt a blow over the past three years and a move into infrastructure may be a way to unlock value for shareholders.
Business Day TV caught up with the Preshendran Odayar from Nedbank CIB for more detail.